In fact, they owe money to three instructors but the case of only one of them has gone through the judicial system so far.

The said instructors gave lessons to police-dog handlers belonging to the Canine unit, whose Chief of Police was changed by an incoming administration. Since then, the City Hall has been obliged to reinstate the original commanding officer.

This is relevant because this Chief of Police had authorized the payments to the said dog-handling instructors but when the incoming adminstration sacked him, they went back on his decision.

The instructors seeing that they were not going to get paid for the courses that they had imparted, decided to sue the City Hall. So far, with the latest court sentence, the City Hall will have to hand over 1,422 euros to one of the instructors.

The City Hall had refused to pay with the excuse that the course did not conform with regulations. The judge, however, considered that enough reliable evidence exists (witness statements and video / photographic material) to establish that the course did take place, and that by refusing to satisfy the bill the City Hall was incurring in unjust enrichment.

Editorial comment: some politicians limit themselves to petty vindictiveness by eradicating people connected with a previous administration without consideration to the benefit that these people provide for the welfare of the very citizens that they, the politicians, were elected to serve.

