“De Bruyne’s injury is serious”: Pep Guardiola made no secret of his concern over the midfielder’s knockout before Manchester City’s European Super Cup match against Sevilla. De Bruyne was injured at the start of his Premier League debut against Burnley, due to the flare-up of an old problem that has plagued him for a long time in recent times. And already at the end of the match the coach’s pessimism had become evident. Confirmation today: the City midfielder could return to the field at the beginning of 2024. It will now depend on the type of therapeutic path that will be undertaken. The player seems to prefer a conservative approach, while the club’s medical staff would like to opt for surgery. An option, this, which perhaps would lengthen the times, but would give greater guarantees in the medium to long term.