Jack Grealish is having one of his best years, at least from a professional point of view, after winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester City. On a personal level too, the English footballer appears to have enjoyed himself, having spent his holidays in places such as Ibiza, Las Vegas, Turkey, France and Malta.

But, for this weekend, Grealish also wanted to celebrate his 28th birthday in style. As reported by “The Sun”, she organized an evening in a luxury hotel called Lakes By Yoo, in the Cotswolds, a hilly chain located in the central area of ​​England.

The Citizens player wanted his guests to have fun, and so he spent more than 23,000 euros to rent several wooden cabins for more than 5,000 euros a night for family, friends and even his girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, and for himself. A space full of luxury where they ate, drank and listened to live music. See also The 5 FC Barcelona players who could be key against Athletic in the League

As for organizing the party, they decorated the pool area with balloons and on Saturday the guests had fun there. “Jack comes from a large family and loves nothing more than spending his hard-earned money on them and sharing the love,” a source close to the media said.

The hotel’s luxurious cabins, which can have up to six bedrooms, are located on the island, with access to the lake, and include a fire pit, kayaks and a boat that provides access to the lake shore itself.

September 11, 2023 (modified September 11, 2023 | 09:40)

