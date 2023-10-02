Monday, October 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

City government | Helsinki getting a new branch manager from Tampere

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
City government | Helsinki getting a new branch manager from Tampere

City|Municipality

The city government nominates Juha Aho to be the next director of the culture and leisure industry. Ahonen currently works in Tampere as cultural director.

Helsinki the city government nominates as the next director of culture and leisure From Juha Aho. The final decision is made by the city council.

Ahonen has worked for the last few years as the cultural director of the city of Tampere. In the past, he has worked, among other things, as the events manager of Musiikkitalo.

Ahonen has completed a diploma singer’s higher university degree and a specialized professional degree in management.

The responsibility of the culture and leisure sector includes, among other things, libraries, museums, sports provision and youth services.

Branch manager a total of 32 people applied for the position. Among the applicants were, for example, the City Information Manager of Helsinki Timo CantellKiasma museum director Leevi Haapala and Kirsi Laine-Hendolinwho has acted as an official in the position.

See also  Eurovision | This is how drummers hear Käärijä's song

From the beginning of 2021, he worked in the position as a substitute Laura Aalto branch manager Tommi Laition while on leave. Laitio left working as a visiting researcher at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and his leave of absence will continue until the end of his fixed-term employment relationship.

Ahonen’s seven-year employment begins in December.

#City #government #Helsinki #branch #manager #Tampere

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo, in trouble for the call due to injuries

Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo, in trouble for the call due to injuries

Recommended

No Result
View All Result