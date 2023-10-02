City government | Helsinki getting a new branch manager from Tampere

The city government nominates Juha Aho to be the next director of the culture and leisure industry. Ahonen currently works in Tampere as cultural director.

Helsinki the city government nominates as the next director of culture and leisure From Juha Aho. The final decision is made by the city council.

Ahonen has worked for the last few years as the cultural director of the city of Tampere. In the past, he has worked, among other things, as the events manager of Musiikkitalo.

Ahonen has completed a diploma singer’s higher university degree and a specialized professional degree in management.

The responsibility of the culture and leisure sector includes, among other things, libraries, museums, sports provision and youth services.

Branch manager a total of 32 people applied for the position. Among the applicants were, for example, the City Information Manager of Helsinki Timo CantellKiasma museum director Leevi Haapala and Kirsi Laine-Hendolinwho has acted as an official in the position.

From the beginning of 2021, he worked in the position as a substitute Laura Aalto branch manager Tommi Laition while on leave. Laitio left working as a visiting researcher at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and his leave of absence will continue until the end of his fixed-term employment relationship.

Ahonen’s seven-year employment begins in December.