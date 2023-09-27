How did you feel about the content of this article?

The looting took place on Tuesday night (26), shortly after the end of a protest in the Center City district, Philadelphia | Photo: Pixabay

At least 20 people were arrested in the Center City district of Philadelphia on Tuesday night (26), following a wave of looting of stores in the region.

According to information from American broadcaster CNN, the crimes began shortly after a protest against a judge’s decision that rejected allegations against former police officer Mark Dial, accused of shooting dead a 27-year-old driver on August 14.

Authorities said they began receiving calls from store owners around 8 p.m. reporting that their establishments were being broken into and looted. The police believe that the looters were “opportunists” who used the demonstrations to carry out thefts.

Speaking to CNN, security agents stated that they arrested around “15 to 20 people” in the crowd at the end of the protest, which brought together many “juveniles and young adults”, according to the local police commissioner, John Stanford.

The looting began in Center City, but also occurred in other areas of Philadelphia. “We are looking at a possible caravan of several different vehicles going from one location to another. It appears that the looters came from different parts of the city,” the commissioner told reporters.

Among the stores broken into were sportswear, alcoholic beverages, pharmacies and electronics.

Philadelphia, whose mayor is Democrat Jim Kenney, is on the list of American cities where some theft crimes are now considered misdemeanors when they involve property worth less than US$50,000 (the equivalent of R$237,000). .