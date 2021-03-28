Raheem Sterling’s decision to dispense with his lifelong representative has caused Manchester City, which was considering raising his salary to 19 million euros per year, to freeze his renewal. The chances of English leaving the Mancunian group are, however, remote, since in addition He is under contract until 2023, but the club has decided to focus on other renovations while Sterling gets its affairs in order.

A decision that is not going to be exactly cheap, because under his current relationship with the citizen group he charges around 16.5 million. Meanwhile, City is going to focus on renewing Fernandinho, if he wants to, De Bruyne, whom he wants to substantially shield until 2026, and Agüero, a legend that they want to retain, but not with the same conditions that it currently has.

The Argentine’s knee problems do not go unnoticed by the skyblue. As much as the player is being tempted, supposedly, by teams like PSG, Inter Milan or even Barcelona, ​​at the Etihad they do not want to do something crazy for him and if they renew him it will be downwards, taking into account both their physical problems and the current situation of economic crisis derived from the coronavirus.