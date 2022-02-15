The CityGroup has set its sights on the South American market and is going straight for another young Brazilian promise such as savihoa talented winger from Athletic mining who will turn 18 in April, the date on which he will be able to leave his team to join a European club.

The business group that controls clubs like the Manchester Citythe Girona or the Troyes French, has already signed several footballers in recent months who have attracted attention on the other side of the Atlantic. They were first Kaykywhich has already debuted in Premier LeagueY Metinho and shortly after the purchase of Julian Alvarezwhich will remain in River At least for another semester.

saviho It will be the new figure that reaches the powerful network of clubs to first go through a smaller club such as the one mentioned Troyes or the Lommel Belgian so that he can accumulate experience and develop his qualities with a view to a future arrival in Manchester. The operation will close for 6.5 million euros, as reported on Radio 98 in Brazil. In addition, there are some clauses for objectives such as matches played in international competitions or calls with Brazil. Likewise, Globoesporte talks about a meeting of the City Group this very Tuesday and that in the next few days the three parts of the operation will come together in beautiful Horizon in the coming days.

This is how Savinho plays

Savio debuted in the hands of jorge sampaoli with only 16 years in Athletic mining and from the day of his debut he showed himself to be a daring player, willing to always ask for the ball and face rivals from his right-handed winger position, although his left foot is his most skilled leg.

A fast footballer, with skillful driving and with a physique that can still develop a lot in the coming stages. Furthermore, the high competition in Athletic mining deprived him of adding minutes last season, where he barely appeared, always as a substitute, in four games of the Brazilian. However, at the end of 2021 he was summoned to the national team Brazil U-20 and left a good feeling.