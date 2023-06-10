Istanbul (dpa)

Thousands of fans of the Manchester City soccer team spread in the streets of the Turkish city of Istanbul last night, carrying torches and chanting slogans, before the team’s upcoming match against Inter Milan, on Saturday evening, in the Champions League final.

Fans crowded into the bars on Istanbul’s famous Nevizade Avenue and the streets around it.

The atmosphere across the city was lively, with thousands of Inter Milan fans also thronging Taksim Square, according to British news agency BA Media.

Despite the joyful atmosphere on the night before the match, some fans expressed concern about going to the stadium this evening, after the final match of the last edition of the Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the French capital, Paris.

Liverpool fans were trapped in front of the fence surrounding the Stade de France before the start of the match against Real Madrid, amid chaos when trying to enter the stadium, and the police intervened by firing tear gas canisters in an attempt to control the situation.

An independent review of the events was conducted, the results of which appeared last February, and it concluded that the European Football Association “UEFA” bore “primary responsibility” for what could have led to a disaster that claimed many lives.

Before the final of the current season, UEFA advised fans to head to the stadium well in advance of the start of the match.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which hosts today’s match, is about an hour’s drive from Taksim Square, but arrival time depends largely on traffic conditions. Free buses were allocated to transport fans from Taksim Square to the stadium, starting at 1:00 pm (10:00 GMT), nine hours before the start of the match.