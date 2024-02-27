London (AFP)

Young Norwegian winger Oscar Poppe extended his contract with his English club, Manchester City, until 2029.

Pope scored two goals in 16 matches in which he participated this season, including the last-gasp winning goal against Newcastle last January.

Although Pope's contract expires in 2026, the club decided to reward him, after the wonderful performances he made this season, by renewing his contract for an additional three years.

Bob said: I am very proud to sign my new contract with City, and I enjoy a wonderful atmosphere, which is the best for a young player.

He added: I learned a lot from Pep Guardiola, the technical staff, and my colleagues. Extending my contract and staying with this club until 2029 means a lot to me.

He said: Now all I want is to focus on developing myself and doing my best every day to help my team achieve more successes.

On the other hand, Spanish director of football at Manchester City, Txiki Begiristain, said that Bob has a wonderful natural talent and great skill, and has established himself as one of the important individuals in the team’s ranks.

He added: He is an exciting player, and he is always thirsty to learn more, and he absorbs all the advice and care that “Pep” and his technical staff provide him.