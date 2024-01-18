Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“City Challenge,” the interactive experience recently launched by Manchester City at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, displays the five cups the club achieved last season, and will be available for viewing on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will witness the display of awards for the five amazing titles won by City in 2023, including the English Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Super Cup, and the Club World Cup, for the club’s fans in the region to watch.

The week's event follows the official round of the Club Cups that arrived in the Emirates last October, and it will be the first time that fans in the Emirates will see the Club World Cup, along with the other four trophies won by City in 2023.

In addition to the impressive collection of prizes achieved by the English club, fans can also explore the “City Challenge”, which represents an interactive and innovative destination in Yas Mall, and includes a variety of attractive, immersive and fun activities and challenges, all designed to test the physical and mental skills of visitors, in addition to visiting the club store. Managed by Puma Sports brand.

The “City Challenge” offers an unforgettable experience in a unique environment inspired by the club’s own stadium, Etihad Stadium, where fans can also learn about the club’s history and enjoy many interactive challenges, which provide the opportunity to learn about the atmosphere that the team’s players experience in the club.

Noria Tari, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group, said: “The year 2023 remains in the memory of City fans, and they will never forget it, and thanks to the many historic moments the club has witnessed, we are pleased to be able to share this success with our fans.” Here in the Emirates, including the recent victory in the Club World Cup, where the club is displaying the cup for the first time in the region.”

She added: “We hope that our fans will enjoy this opportunity, which allows them to see the five major cups up close, in addition to visiting the “City Challenge,” the new interactive destination.”