Manchester

Manchester City knocked out Arsenal, the league leaders, from the FA Cup in football, when they beat them 1-0 at the “Etihad” stadium in Manchester and reached the fifth round.

Dutch international defender Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute.

Manchester City added Arsenal to the list of its victims, specifically the second pole of the capital, London, Chelsea, after it beat it 4-0 in the third round.

Manchester City achieved the most important against Arsenal in light of the exciting struggle between them for the league title.

Arsenal leads the league with merit and impressive performances, the latest of which was its 3-2 victory over Manchester United, the arch-neighbor of City, bringing back the difference to five points between him and the men of Spanish coach Josep Guardiola, with a match less for the team of the latter, Mikel Arteta.

The first confrontation between the two teams this season was after their match, which was scheduled for the first leg of the league on October 19 in the twelfth stage, was postponed to February 15 next, and therefore City’s victory will give it a huge moral impetus before their first confrontation in the league at the Emirates Stadium, and the second on the 26th. Next April at Al-Ittihad Stadium in the thirty-third stage.

The coaches of the two teams made many adjustments to their squads, so Guardiola kept the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, Kyle Walker, the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and the Spaniard Aymeric Laporte on the bench, while Phil Foden was absent.

For his part, Arteta kept goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Frenchman William Saliba, Norwegian Martin Odegaard, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchko and Ben White on the bench.

Arsenal was the most dangerous in the first half and could have scored on more than one occasion, had it not been for the brilliance of German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, and likewise American artillery goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Arsenal almost opened the scoring early with a powerful shot by Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from inside the area, which was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Ortega (5).

Turner saved his goal from an accomplished goal when he came out of his den to cut off the solitude of the Norwegian international striker Erling Haaland, following a mistake by defender Rob Holding in deflecting a long ball (9), so it bounced off the latter, who played it with scissors from outside the area, but defender Tomiasso stopped it with his chest and removed the danger.

City goalkeeper Ortega, Take Toner, followed suit, when he brilliantly blocked a strong tackle by Belgian international newcomer Leandro Trossar from inside the area before the defense dispersed it (21).

And the Belgian international, Kevin De Bruyne, tried his luck with a wonderful spiral shot from outside the area, which passed next to Turner’s far right post (25).

And Eddie Nketiah almost did it when he received a cross from Trossard from the left side, so he followed it up with his right hand from close range next to the right post (33).

City suffered a painful blow, injuring its defense pole John Stones, so he left his place for Laporte (45 + 3).

Turner continued his brilliance and removed a cross from De Brion in front of Haaland’s head (48), then cut a cross pass from inside the area for De Bruyne towards the Norwegian giant before the defense dispersed it (55).

The post, the Argentine international striker, substitute Julian Alvarez, was denied the opening of the scoring, when he responded with his powerful shot from outside the area, and it was prepared in front of Jack Grealish, who manipulated the defense and prepared it to eat inside the area, so he shot it creeping into the far left corner of goalkeeper Turner (64).

Arteta pushed his main weapons after the goal, involving Zinchenko, Odegaard and Martinelli.

Nikitiah almost equalized after a cross pass to the Swiss Granit Xhaka in front of the goal, but defender Laporte removed it at an appropriate time to a corner (66).

Alvarez hit a powerful ball from outside the area, which Turner saved in two waves (80).

Martinelli almost equalized with a remarkable individual effort inside the area, through which he penetrated until he approached the goalkeeper, but the defense took the time to a corner that did not bear fruit (85).

