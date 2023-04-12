Urban crossovers “Moskvich 3” have already appeared in a taxi, said on April 12 the general director of the Moscow Automobile Plant (MAZ) “Moskvich” Dmitry Pronin.

“We have already transferred 150 Moskvich 3 cars to taxi companies, and you can already see them in a taxi of one of the largest aggregators,” he quotes “RIA News”.

In addition, the plant continues negotiations on the supply of cars by large taxi and car sharing aggregators. Pronin also expressed the hope that the public sector would also actively purchase these cars. So, in January, the plant handed over five electric vehicles to the Ministry of Health of the capital and several Moskviches to Mosgorstroynadzor, he said.

Earlier, on April 4, it was reported that MAZ Moskvich showed the mayor of the capital a new model – the Moskvich 6 sedan. “Moskvich 6” is a modernized version of the JAC J7 liftback, previously presented on the Russian market. This large car (4780×1820–1492 mm) with a wheelbase of 2770 mm is considered a competitor to the Skoda Octavia.

On March 30, it became known that the Moskvich plant will release new models this year.

Back in February, the automaker announced the shipment of Moskvich 3 crossovers and its electric version Moskvich 3e to Russian regions. In addition to Moscow and St. Petersburg, the novelty of the domestic auto industry will appear at car dealers in Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Ufa, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Izhevsk, Kemerovo and Naberezhnye Chelny. Car sales at official dealers started on March 3.