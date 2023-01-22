London (AFP)

Manchester City achieved what was required of it by defeating its guest, Wolverhampton, with a hat-trick scored by its Norwegian international striker Erling Haaland on Sunday in the twenty-first stage of the English Football League, hoping that his arch-neighbor Manchester United would do him a favor that would keep him close to leaders Arsenal by beating the latter later. .

It seems that the defending champion has recovered from the defeat he suffered in the Manchester derby. On United ground in the last stage, by achieving a second successive victory after scoring in the middle of the week against Tottenham 4-2, in a postponed match from the seventh stage.

And with its sixth successive victory over Wolverhampton, which was achieved before hosting Arsenal next Friday in the fourth round of the cup competition, before facing a week later with Tottenham in the league again, City raised its score to 45 points in second place, two points behind Arsenal, who will be the opponent of the Spanish team Guardiola. On the 15th of next month, in a postponed match from the twelfth stage.

And after fully controlling the atmosphere of the first half, City rewarded his efforts by opening the scoring in the 40th minute with a header by Halland, who rose high to convert Belgian Kevin De Bruyne’s cross into the net of Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Halland strengthened the score at the beginning of the second half from a penalty kick that German Ilkay Gundogan grabbed from the Portuguese Nuno Neves (50), then completed the hat-trick after a fatal mistake by goalkeeper Sa, who gifted the ball to Algerian Riyad Mahrez, so he passed it to the former German striker Borussia Dortmund, who fired it into the net (54). .

Haaland thus raised his score to 25 goals at the top of the scorer’s ranking, recording his fourth hat-trick in 19 matches he played during his first season in the Premier League, in an achievement that no player had previously achieved, far outperforming his Dutch runner-up Ruud van Nistelrooy, who needed 65 games. up to four triples.

After 19 matches, Haaland became one triple away from equaling the record for the largest number of triples in one season in the Premier League, registered as Alan Shearer in the 1995-1996 season with Blackburn Rovers.

Haaland left the field immediately after the third goal, and Argentine Julian Alvarez entered his place, who and Mahrez were close to consolidating the result, but without conciliation, and the match ended on this result, which inflicted Wolverhampton’s eleventh defeat, so the balance of the Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui’s team froze at 17 in the center. The seventeenth, by a point in front of the eighteenth Bournemouth, and the same for three teams in front of it, including Leeds United, who drew negatively on Sunday with Brentford.