One of the most influential announcements made by the new mayor of Seville, the popular José Luis Sanz, in his first 100 days in office is that he will increase the price of the water bill by an average of 30% to combat the increase in costs derived from the drought. He is not the only one, a few days before, his Malaga counterpart, Francisco de la Torre, also warned that the bill would become 42% more expensive, although he also justified it in the need to meet the 100 million euros of investment the municipal company to undertake investments in the maintenance and improvement of supply. Zaragoza, governed by PP and Vox, will also increase its rate by 8.5% to compensate for the increase in energy costs and the impact of the lack of water.

In all these cases, it is also alleged that the price of water has been frozen for many years – since 2013 in the case of Seville and Zaragoza and 2016 in Malaga – and that the increase is necessary to update the cost, based on the inflation and compensate, in the case of the Andalusian capital, the negative result of the municipal company that supplies the water, Emasesa. The company has proposed an increase that will range between 22% for families with normal consumption, 31% for those with high consumption, and 46% for those with very high consumption, and will be applied gradually – 30% this year. year, 20% in 2024 and 10% in 2025―. The mayor until now had spoken of 30%, but applying the increases proposed by Emasesa has not been ruled out.

70% of the national territory suffers from severe water stress. Climate change and an increase in the prevalence of drought do not help to alleviate this situation. Spain is, despite this, one of the countries in the European Union with the highest level of average water consumption per inhabitant, although this consumption is focused mainly on the agricultural sector. Regarding domestic use, which represents the majority of urban water consumption, Spain, according to the data managed by the Spanish Water Supply Association (AEAS), is one of the territories where this consumption is minor. Between 120 and 140 liters per person per day, according to AEAS dataand one average of 133, according to the INE.

As for the rates, as the president of AEAS, Pascual Fernández, points out, “they are surprisingly low when we compare them with our environment.” The EU average is 3.5 euros per cubic meter, while in Spain it is around 2.10 euros. “It is in the Nordic countries, with fewer drought problems, where prices are higher, seven euros in Denmark or six in Germany, because they have accustomed the consumer to the fact that part of the price is allocated to environmental policies,” he indicates.

“Emasesa has the cheapest cubic meter of water in the province of Seville because it has not been updated since 2013, and in 2023 it arrives with a very limited budget due to the reduction in water consumption that Sevillians are making, due to the increase in the price of water. cost of treating water due to the drought, and the company cannot face a new investment plan if a rate increase is not undertaken,” defended the mayor of Seville this week, regarding his initiative that represents an increase of almost eight euros per month per home, in the case of very high consumption and five in the case of 30% — the average price is 22 — “Announcing an increase in the cost of water due to the drought seems more like an excuse than a reality,” points out Abel Lacalle, professor of Public International Law at the University of Almería and president of the governing board of the New Culture of Water Foundation. “There should have been foresight, emergency wells should have been ready, water treatments should have been adopted, when it is known that when there is less it is denser… If it is necessary to spend on purification, it should have been considered that if the purification were sustainable, the expense would be very little,” he adds.

For Fernández, beyond the drought, the fundamental problem lies in the widespread freezing of rates, which has prevented the companies that manage the service from undertaking the necessary investments for the supply or maintenance of infrastructure, in a generalized context of reduction in consumption by citizens, which also reduces the income they receive. “We have been with the general scheme of maintaining the rate for 10, 12, 15 years because raising the price is identified with the fact that the decision is made by the mayor of the city and is an unpopular measure, but that is like blaming the president of the Government of the rise in oil,” he points out. “The cost of energy has increased, but the only sector in which it has not been affected is the public water service and that has created holes, many companies do not have balanced accounts and that in the end translates into the need to raise rates. What the drought is doing is exacerbating the financial situation of the water companies.”

Compensating an investment of 100 million euros by the municipal water company of Malaga, Emasa, is the main justification that the Malaga City Council has given for increasing the price of the rate by up to 42%. “They are not a big deal,” said the mayor, in reference to the increase of 6.21 euros in the bill—each home will go from paying 14.59 to 20.80 euros—, to then justify that this increase will make it possible to compensate for the investment of 100 million that will be allocated to increase efficiency in the production of drinking water, renew networks, eliminate critical points in the event of floods, reduce waste thrown into the sea by 80%, produce and distribute regenerated water and renew facilities, in addition to expanding and creating new collectors.

Variability of rates and policies

The announcement of this increase has exasperated the PSOE opposition, which has warned that the “high rate” will harm families, especially the most vulnerable. Along these lines is the initiative that the Valencian PSOE has presented in the regional Parliament to eliminate the increase of 20 euros in the water bill of all homes in the community that came into force on August 31 of this year and that It will last until 2025. It so happens that this increase was authorized by the previous Government of the Valencian Generalitat of Ximo Puig, who decided to put an end to the suspension of the regional water fee that he himself had decreed to combat inflation. The Valencia City Council, for its part, is not considering raising the rate further, which has been frozen since 2020.

Barcelona and its metropolitan area underwent a water bill increase of 4.02% (average bill of 60 cents) in May 2022, before emergency measures were adopted due to the drought. Toledo has also confirmed that it will increase the water rate, although it has not specified by how much, in compliance with a ruling by the administrative litigation court that condemns the City Council to review the price. Other large municipalities located in autonomous communities without apparent drought problems, such as those of Galicia, the Basques or those of Castilla y León, do not foresee increases in rates. The Canal de Isabel II, which supplies the Community of Madrid, emphasizes its absolute opposition to an increase. “We have been without a rate increase for almost 10 years, increasing bonuses and at this moment it is something that is not on the table,” sources from the entity maintain.

In Spain, the variability of rates between municipalities and autonomous communities is extremely diverse and in many cases the rates do not reflect the water stress to which they are subject, a circumstance that often does not encourage savings in consumption. “There are municipalities that have a fixed rate and there are other small ones where access to water is free and that is not the most appropriate,” says Fernández. Experts agree that urban water prices are insufficient, in relation to surrounding countries. Marta Suárez-Varela, economist at the Bank of Spain, in a study on Urban water rate policies in Spainpublished by Fedea, warns that the rates still do not cover the financial costs of providing the service and are very far from recovering the environmental and resource use costs. “The cost must be passed on to the rate: oil has risen, labor costs have increased, chemicals for purification…” Fernádez elaborates. Lacalle, who agrees that the costs of the service are passed on to people, demands, however, “transparency and participation so that users know for what purposes the price they pay on the invoice is intended and that companies do not increase its benefits”.

Access to water is not a problem In Spain, the percentage of the family budget that is allocated to paying the water bill is 0.89%, according to AEAS figures, very far from the 3% that is the threshold with which “water poverty” is defined. , the moment when families have problems accessing their consumption. 94% of the municipalities have mechanisms to guarantee consumption for the most vulnerable groups, such as social rates or special rates for large families or households, which, for the latter, however, as professors Fernando Arbués and Marián García-Valiñas in his report Water rates in Spaindo not always have impact, they produce distortions in terms of efficiency and equity.

With information from Eva Pérez (Saragossa); Cristina Vazquez (Valencia); Daniel Rodriguez (Toledo) and Elena Reina (Madrid).

