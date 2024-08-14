Ciudad Juarez.- During the previous session of the 70th Council, the councilors agreed on the date to award the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Recognition, as well as to give various financial support to community associations to encourage help to those in need.

This award will be given to Sara Ortiz, a female activist who is recognized for her support of older adults.

The Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Rafael Ortiz Orpinel, chaired the session in which the agreement of the committees for Care of the Elderly and Family and Social Assistance was presented, to approve the Recognition of Life Trajectory 2024 edition.

This award, he said, will be presented at an extraordinary session of the Honorable City Council to be held on August 28 at 11:00 a.m.

The Finance Committee also submitted a ruling to authorize financial support for the Mascareñas Foundation, so that it can organize its annual event, “Expoarte Night of Art and Culture,” through which it supports border students to complete their studies.

Ortiz Orpinel reported that the Finance Commission authorized the initiation of procedures for the execution of a service provision contract in order to carry out the event called “The Great Force of Mexico Exhibition.”

The City Council Secretary said that two opinions were presented, one by the Citizen Participation Commission, as well as the one for Attention to Indigenous Peoples and Communities, so that the calls issued by the Citizen Participation Directorate on the Participatory Budget can be translated so that they are more understandable for the indigenous peoples who live in the city.

Councillor and coordinator of the Government Commission, Antonio Domínguez Alderete, commented that the objective is for these communities to be able to not only vote, but also submit proposals in the Participatory Budget program.

[email protected]