Ciudad Juarez.- The City Council received the 2024 Good Municipal Government (BGM) award, which recognizes municipal governments that develop projects of excellence, innovation, and that are replicable, aimed at improving local public services, it was reported at a press conference. The director of Administration and Project Control, Enrique Licón, explained that the Municipality received the award in the Urban Strategic Planning category for the development of the “Visión Juárez 2040” project. The BGM award was established in 2010 and is co-organized by the Buen Gobierno Institute and the most important municipal associations and institutions in the country, with the purpose of promoting the improvement of the quality of life in Mexican cities, it was reported. In turn, the head of the Resilience Coordination, Verónica González Sepúlveda, announced that a couple of weeks ago a preview of this Vision of Ciudad Juárez 2040 was presented at a press conference, of the work that various agencies have carried out. “This award is very important to us, since it was a process of more than 12 months of work in which more than a thousand experts participated and together we built this document,” he added. He explained that the document is a vision for 2040, since the goal is for Ciudad Juárez to be safe, dynamic, sustainable, inclusive and resilient to foster a sense of belonging. “Vision 2040 will be part of the municipal development plan for the next administration, where there are 16 goals that must be achieved with 66 lines of action,” explained González Sepúlveda.