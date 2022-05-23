Sinaloa.- The educational community of the Primary Martyrs of the Revolutionthanked the Mazatlan City Council for the one that they have carried out the Civic Monday program on said campus.

The activity began at 8:00 am with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag by the student Valentina Montoya, to later continue with the honors to the flag and the intonation of the national anthem.

Among the authorities invited to the event was the Secretary of the City Council, Edgar González Zataráin, the Head of Regional Education Services, Juan José Rendón Gómez, the Director of the campus, Felipe Saboria Osuna, among others.

The student Mauricio Alvarez gave the words of welcome and requested support to build a soccer field, while the director of the school thanked the municipality for its support in cleaning the educational building.

In his speech, González Zataráin acknowledged that there is much to be done for the primary school, which like many others were affected by vandalism and looting that occurred during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official gave awards to outstanding students, in addition to awarding sports equipment and planting a tree as a symbol of the support provided by the administration of the municipal president, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres.