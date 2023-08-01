State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine handed over suspicions of draft evasion to three deputies of the Kyiv City Council

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine handed over suspicions of evading military service to three deputies of the Kyiv City Council. About it reported The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine in its Telegram channel.

By information Ukrainian edition LIGA.net, we are talking about two deputies from the faction of the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko “European solidarity” Igor Hatsevich and Oleg Levchenko. Another deputy from the faction of the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko BLOW Michael Terentiev.

The investigation believes that three deputies and another assistant did not appear at the place of service during the year. They had business trips to the Kyiv military state administration. At the same time, they received monetary allowances from the unit where they allegedly served.

Earlier it became known that an electronic register of reservists will appear in Ukraine to control their movement and fight corruption in the military registration and enlistment offices. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk spoke about this on the air of the telethon.