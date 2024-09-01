Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2024 – 18:58

The team of Rio de Janeiro city council candidate Leonel de Esquerda (PT) used social media this Sunday (1) to report that the radio host was attacked by “a political opponent from the Rio de Janeiro right” while he was campaigning. In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro PT stated that the attackers were mayoral candidate Rodrigo Amorim (União Brasil) and his team. Amorim, in turn, claims that he “acted in self-defense” to move Leonel’s cell phone away from his face after being approached “in a premeditated manner” by the city council candidate.

Leonel’s campaign publication states that the attack was serious and that the candidate was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, unable to comment. Images published in the press show Leonel with injuries and blood on his face and back. A video captured the moment he was bending down, apparently to pick up his cell phone, when he was kicked in the face and fell to the ground. Brazil Agency confirmed that Leonel is hospitalized at Hospital Glória D’Or, but Rede D’Or did not give details about his health condition.

Related news:

In a statement, the Workers’ Party of Rio de Janeiro condemned the attack and demanded immediate action from the authorities “in the face of yet another episode of attack on Brazilian democracy, free elections and the physical integrity of those who are running for popular vote.”

“Today, Rodrigo Amorim, candidate for Mayor for União Brasil, and members of his campaign, cowardly attacked PT candidate for city councilman Leonel de Esquerda, who is currently hospitalized, with no medical report yet released. We reaffirm our solidarity with the family and our comrade Leonel de Esquerda,” said the PT. “We demand that the authorities and, above all, the TRE/RJ take action so that we can hold a healthy, democratic debate that focuses on what is best for the people of the city of Rio de Janeiro.”

Leonel Querino da Silva Neto is 35 years old, declares himself black and quilombola, works at Brazilian Communications Company (EBC) as a radio broadcaster and is licensed to run for political office.

Other side

The press office of mayoral candidate Rodrigo Amorim reported that the state deputy was not on a campaign schedule and went with his wife to meet his brother, the candidate for re-election as councilor Rogério Amorim (PL), so that they could have lunch together at Praça Varnhagen, in Tijuca, where Rogério was promoting his candidacy.

According to the note, the deputy was approached in the square by Leonel, who was filming with a cell phone and hurling insults. Amorim claims that he “acted in self-defense” by trying to keep Leonel’s cell phone away from his face. “The YouTuber fell during the commotion, and the deputy reacted by asking everyone involved to move away in order to end the commotion. He then took shelter when Leonel’s security guards arrived.”

Amorim says he registered the case with his lawyers at the 19th Police Station (Tijuca). Brazil Agency contacted the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police and confirmed that the case is under investigation. “Efforts are underway to clarify the facts,” the corporation responded.