Thursday, March 30, 2023, 3:30 p.m.



| Updated 5:14 p.m.



The mayor of La Unión, Pedro López Milán, and the neighborhood representatives and the social and cultural groups of Portmán, Daniel Portero and Pedro Martos, respectively, expressed this Thursday to the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, their “radical rejection » to reduce the size of the Portman Bay regeneration project.

As LA VERDAD announced, at the meeting of the project monitoring commission, which was held this Thursday in person at the headquarters of the Ministry of Ecological Transition -in principle telematics was convened- the plans of the department directed by Teresa Ribera go through “making viable the works” and not face “technical, economic and environmental difficulties” that already caused the stoppage of the works in April 2019. Thus, Hugo Morán admitted that the Ministry is considering among the possible alternatives “to renounce the transfer of materials dredged to the old mining pits». So that this waste, once extracted, would be subjected to a treatment for its inertization and subsequent reuse in the same environment of the bay. The ministerial team showed a simulation of how the regenerated bay would look in this way.

On the contrary, the city council and residents announce their intention to “do everything possible” so that the Ministry resumes the initial “agreed” idea, according to the mayor, “and at least 250 meters of coastline are recovered and the construction of a sports and recreational port”, which would force an increase in the millions of cubic meters dredged (in extension and depth) and therefore, having to lead them, after decontamination, to the old open-air quarries of the Sierra Minera.

Related News



The mayor recognized that they are “approaches” at the moment, hence it is impossible to foresee when the final project will be drawn up and subsequently the bidding for the works.