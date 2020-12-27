Manchester City beat Newcastle (2-0) with solvency and overcame, a little earlier, the storm that fell throughout the day in the north of England and that made consider the possibility of postponing the game. Then, already in play, the goals of Gündogan and Ferran Torres, the seventh of this season, one more than those he scored with Valencia last season, knocked down the magpies at the Etihad Stadium.

The search for the goal, something that is costing Manchester City so much this season, is leading Pep Guardiola to move his pieces on the board as in his best times. Without Gabriel Jesus – isolated due to contact with coronavirus – and without putting Agüero as the starter, the Catalan coach returned to bet on Ferran Torres as nine, with two natural walk ends like Sterling and Bernardo. Although, once again, the striking thing was in defense, as Cancelo acted as a right inside in almost all the plays, leaving a defense of three with Stones, Ruben Dias and Aké.

Cancelo’s flexibility, coupled with his good footing and offensive projection, is a wild card for Guardiola, who joined him with De Bruyne or Gündogan to open holes in the center.

But a great variety of tactical movements do not imply success in front of goal. The City continues without the scoring efficiency of years ago – only 21 goals in favor in 14 games, the eleventh top scorer in the championship – despite Gündogan’s goal that soon put the ‘citizens’ ahead. Then De Bruyne was able to close out the game in the first half but missed a heads-up with Darlow.

Later, already in the second half, Sterling missed another time in the small area and Bernardo crashed a ball into the post. But a good internship by Cancelo found Ferran who managed to sentence the game with 2-0.