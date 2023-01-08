Riyad Mahrez put City ahead with a brilliantly executed free kick in the 23rd minute, after the Algerian player scored the goal of a 1-0 victory over the London opponent in the league, Thursday, and also scored during the 2-0 victory in the League Cup last November.

Julian Alvarez, a recent World Cup winner with Argentina, doubled the score after half an hour, when he took a penalty kick after the video assistant referee system confirmed Kai Havertz’s handball.

And Phil Foden completed a collective effort to turn a pass from his England teammate Kyle Walker into the net in the 38th minute, to theoretically settle the match.

The hosts completed the quadruple with a late penalty kick, and although Alvarez was still on the field, Mahrez executed the kick against goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 85th minute.

City will play at home in the fourth round against league leaders Arsenal or Oxford United, who belong to the third division, after their confrontation on Monday.

This is Chelsea’s sixth defeat in the last 9 matches in all competitions, increasing the pressure on Coach Potter, who took over after Thomas Tuchel’s departure in September.