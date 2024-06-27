City comparison | In comparison, Helsinki was left in the shadow of many cities in the world in terms of viability

City comparison|The annual report compared 173 cities around the world.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Vienna is the world’s most livable city for the third year in a row. Helsinki ranked 13th on the list, rising one place from last year. The list compared 173 cities around the world. Damascus of Syria did the worst.

of Austria the capital Vienna has been chosen as the world’s best city to live in for the third year in a row.

Helsinki, on the other hand, is the 13th most livable city in the world, rising one place from last year, according to research company Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). from the report published on Thursday.

In recent years, Helsinki has at best been listed at number 9, most recently in 2017.

The annual report compared 173 cities around the world. Viability is measured based on the city’s stability, healthcare, culture and environment, school system and infrastructure.

Vienna received a full 100 points in the comparison in all other categories except culture and environment. This was influenced by the lack of significant sports events, the report says.

Nordic cities are represented by Denmark’s Copenhagen, which ranked second on the list. By the way, Western Europe is stated in the report to be the most livable region in the world, and there are eight cities from this region among the top 20 cities on the list.

Among the ten most livable cities outside of Europe is, for example, Melbourne, Australia, which held the top spot in the list for seven consecutive years between 2011 and 2017.

In addition to Melbourne, Sydney and Canada’s Vancouver were dragged down by urban housing crises.

Listing Hong Kong was crowned the strongest riser, rising from last year’s 61st place to 50th place.

In particular, the city improved in terms of stability and health care. However, improving stability is perhaps questionable in this context, as China has tightened its grip on the city in recent years, narrowing the region’s democracy and driving civil society to an even more cramped state.

Israel’s Tel Aviv fell the most on EIU’s list, falling from 92nd place to 112th place. The city’s scores in stability, culture and environment, and infrastructure decreased. The reason in the report is believed to be the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Damascus, Syria, meanwhile, received the dubious title of the world’s least livable city. From Europe to the tail end of the list, at number 165, was Ukraine’s Kiev, which is struggling in the middle of the war.

The most livable cities in 2024:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. Calgary, Canada (tied for 5th place)

5. Geneva, Switzerland (tied for 5th place)

7. Sydney, Australia (tied for 7th place)

7. Vancouver, Canada (tied for 7th place)

9. Osaka, Japan (tied for 9th place)

9. Auckland, New Zealand (tied for 9th place)

The least viable cities in 2024:

164. Caracas, Venezuela

165. Kyiv, Ukraine

166. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

167. Harare, Zimbabwe

168. Dhaka, Bangladesh

169. Karachi, Pakistan

170. Lagos, Nigeria

171. Algiers, Algeria

172. Tripoli, Libya

173. Damascus, Syria