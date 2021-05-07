London (AFP)

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the rehearsal for the Champions League final in football, when they meet tomorrow, Saturday, in the 35th stage of the English Premier League, with various goals, as City seeks to win the fifth league title in ten years and the third in four seasons, to confirm its dominance on the local scene since joining the capital. Abu Dhabi in 2008. As for Chelsea, it is trying to consolidate its fourth position, the last to qualify for the Champions League, after a positive shift in terms of defensive rigidity and results, which occurred to him after the appointment of German coach Thomas Tuchel by the Russian Roman Abramovich, coming to West London in 2003. But « The Blues »is still paying the price for a slow start this season that led to the dismissal of former team star Frank Lampard, and the bringing in Tuchel, the article, in turn, from Paris Saint-Germain for poor results. Chelsea are far behind City (19 points), the theoretical champion of the league, but West Ham is three points behind him in fifth place and Tottenham is sixth by five points. City will guarantee the title if it defeats its guest, regardless of the result of runner-up Manchester United with its host Aston Villa on Sunday, in light of the difference of 13 points between them, noting that United played a lesser game, after his last match with Liverpool was postponed, due to the protests of his fans objecting to the policy of his US administration . Despite the big difference between City and Chelsea, the latter caused him to be eliminated from the semi-finals of the Cup competition, depriving him of a historic four, after winning the League Cup and reaching the Champions League final on his merits at the expense of Saint-Germain on Tuesday. And the first victory for a team managed by Tochel against Guardiola, after a draw and four losses in the German League, when Pep was at the head of Bayern Munich, Tuchel with Mainz, then Borussia Dortmund. But Chelsea’s victory in the Cup competition was not in front of the striking squad for “Citizens”, as the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola preferred to give priority to the continental championship, which he is chasing after his last success with Barcelona in 2011. Despite the symbolism of the match for City and Chelsea, but the London team may deliberate Also to rest some of its stars, after the great effort to eliminate Real Madrid on Wednesday, also deservedly, in the semi-finals of the Champions League (2-0). The trip to Manchester will be the first in a difficult series for Chelsea, who then meet Arsenal and Leicester City third in the last four matches of the League, and is preparing to face Leicester in the final of the prestigious Cup competition. In the struggle for the European centers, Tottenham is looking for a third successive victory, after sweeping the trader’s Sheffield United with a fourth, whose Welsh champion Gareth Bale was with a hat-trick. Pagil was shunned with the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, while the North London team settled at Leeds United at 11th. Should Ryan Mason’s men win an early Saturday game, they will temporarily reduce the teams to two points with Chelsea. Liverpool, the 2020 champion, is not far from the competition for continental positions, despite its seventh with 54 points, it has a postponed match. The German coach Juergen Klopp’s men will welcome Southampton on Saturday, knowing that they have not lost in their last five matches after a series of poor results. It seems West Ham’s journey before the end of the season is easy, and begins on Sunday, hosting Everton VIII at the “London Stadium” in the east of the capital. At the bottom, the competition is much less. After Sheffield United are relegated, the fate of Fulham and West Brom may also be determined if they fail to win.