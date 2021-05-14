London (dpa)

The Manchester City team celebrated its crowning of the Premier League title for this season, with a thrilling 4/3 victory over Newcastle FC in the 36th round of the competition.

Newcastle advanced with a goal scored by Emile Kraft in the 25th minute with a neat header, and Manchester City leveled in the 39th minute when Joao Cancelo hit a powerful ball that hit James Murphy’s foot before hugging the net, and Ferran Torres added Manchester City’s second goal in the 42nd minute, before leveling. Newcastle, with a goal scored by Guilinton in the 42nd minute, from a penalty kick, to end the first half in a 2/2 draw.

In the second half, Newcastle scored the third goal in the 62nd minute through Joseph Willock from following up with a penalty kick that was hit by Scott Carson, Manchester City goalkeeper, and then Ferran Torres tied for Manchester City in the 64th minute, before Torres scored his third (hat trick) and the fourth goal of Manchester City. In the 66th minute.

Manchester City was crowned the Premier League title on Tuesday after Manchester United lost to Leicester City 1-2 and Manchester City raised its score to 83 points at the top of the standings, and Newcastle’s score stopped at 39 points in the sixteenth place.