ORIHUELA City Council is supporting the Hour of the Planet again this weekend, and raising awareness of global warming.

Between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Saturday, March 27, the lighting on the façades of many municipal buildings will be switched off.

The town halls, the Glorieta, the Soto I-6 and Escorrata will go dark, “to symbolize our full support for this initiative that aims to raise awareness about the importance of our actions in climate change,” according to Mayor of the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio.

Earth Hour is an activity organized by WWF, the largest global campaign to mobilize and fight against climate change.

The action started in Australia’s Sydney in 2007 and, since then, millions of people have participated every year.

Orihuela joined in 2013, making this the ninth year of participation.

According to WWF, 2021 is the beginning of a key decade for biodiversity and the defense of nature, with major world events such as the Kunming Biodiversity Summit and Glasgow Climate Summit.

Governments, companies and individuals are mobilized with thousands of initiatives taking place around the world.

But they claim, more ambition and speed is needed, as climate change and the loss of nature combined jeopardize our quality of life and the future generations.

Aparicio has invited people to participate in a personal capacity because, “in the fight against climate change, we must all get involved to leave a better planet for our children and grandchildren.”

