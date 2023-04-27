London (AFP)

Manchester City once again outperformed its guest Arsenal, and achieved its third victory over it this season, by sweeping it 4-1, in the 33rd stage, to seriously threaten the “Gunners” dream of a first title in the English Football League since 2004.

And after he returned victorious from the “Emirates Stadium” 1-0 in the fourth round of the cup, City beat Arsenal 3-1 at the latter’s stadium also on February 15 in the postponed match from stage 21, before hitting him again with four, including a double by the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne. And a record goal for the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

The two teams entered the match with the difference between them five points, after it was 11, as a result of Arsenal contenting themselves with a draw in the past three stages, while City was coming from six consecutive victories in the league, and with the spirits of qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals and the FA Cup final as well.

The two teams came out of the match, with Arsenal in the lead, just two points ahead of the team of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, who also played two matches less than the team of his compatriot and former assistant Mikel Arteta, which makes the “Citizens” strong candidates to retain the title, and end the London team’s dream of winning the first since 2004.

But De Bruyne saw that the season “is still long. We realize what people said about the winner of this match (his chances of winning the title), but it is very difficult. Many things may happen. We have two postponed matches, but we are still behind them.”

As usual, the advantage was for City in the confrontation, similar to the last seven confrontations between the two teams in all competitions, with the Arsenal knot continuing against its rivals at the league level, as it had not emerged victorious since the end of 2015 «2-1».

City scored less than 7 minutes after the start, thanks to De Bruyne, who received the ball from Haaland, and the Belgian hit it from outside the area into the left corner of Aaron Ramsdale’s goal (7).

City continued its advantage and was close to the second goal on more than one occasion, whether it was through De Bruyne or Haaland, who tested Ramsdale from a difficult angle, but the latter shone, then responded to a distant attempt by Ghanaian Thomas Partey with a similar one that passed next to the right post.

The Norwegian was again close to the net in the 41st minute, after a pass from the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, but Ramsdale shone again.

Arsenal believed that it had escaped the second goal at the end of the first half, after the referee raised the offside flag to cancel John Stones’ header, following a free kick carried out by De Bruyne, but the video assistant referee, the “mouse”, confirmed the validity of the goal, so that City entered the halftime break, ahead with two clean goals.

Arsenal’s performance improved at the start of the second half, but the most dangerous opportunity was for Halland, who collided again with Ramsdale’s brilliance, before turning seconds later into a playmaker by passing the ball to Bruyne’s second personal goal and the third to City (54).

In light of the three-goal difference, the pace calmed down in City’s desire to save efforts, which opened the way for Arsenal to reduce the difference late through Rob Holding, after the ball reached him from the Belgian Lenado Trossard following a corner kick (86).

Haaland refused to end the meeting, without leaving his mark with a goal he scored in the last seconds, according to which he singled out the record for the number of goals in a season of 38 matches, “33, with a goal difference in front of Liverpool’s Egyptian top scorer, Mohamed Salah, a goal away from the absolute record for a season of 42 matches.” .