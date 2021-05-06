Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City and Chelsea reached the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, to witness the establishment of a pure English match for the third time in the history of the tournament. City will have to announce the challenge and overcome a “knot”. The “Blues” have chased themselves and the “roosters” in the previous two times, where they qualified. Chelsea to the Champions League final in 2008, for the first time in its history, but the “new face” at that time clashed with his fellow Manchester United, who succeeded in winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, so that the “Devils” won his third title, and the “English Final” was repeated. For the second time after 11 years, when Tottenham met Liverpool in the final of the 2019 edition, and the “roosters” were unable to overcome the fear of the “first appearance”, to lose two goals to the “expert” in European championships. Valencia was a “new guest” in the final matches in the “Champions League” in 2000, and he was unable to withstand the “Spanish giant” Real Madrid, who was cruel to his “brother” and defeated him with a “hat-trick”, while the “bats” hardly lost to Bayern Munich then in the 2001 final, and it is strange that the “Real” repeated the matter with its “stubborn neighbor” Atletico Madrid, who was not new to the final match, but 40 years have passed since his first final in 1974, and “Al-Rukhi Blancos” was unable to win his first title, Giving the crown twice to “Al Malaky” in 2014 and 2016. The owner of the largest number of continental titles, he beat his “younger brother” in a pure German match in 2013, in which Bayern won the fifth cup, at the expense of Dortmund, who reached that final 16 years after winning the only title, and the only Italian final. , So he combined Milan with Juventus in 2003, and “the Rossoneri” succeeded in snatching his sixth title, by penalty shootout after the match ended in a goalless draw, while the “old lady” harvest still stopped at number 2. The funny thing is that the first qualifiers to the English final always wins, as The “Reds” and “the Devils” preceded their opponents to the final match by one day, which is what happened with the “Bloomon” this time, to give him a different indication of optimism in front of the “Blues”, in the face of the “New Face complex”, which will not frighten the “Heavenly Moon” », The owner of a wonderful and enjoyable performance on the local and international levels, which dazzles everyone under the leadership of Pep Guardiola. It is worth noting that Manchester City and Chelsea fought two face-to-face matches this season, as City won the 17th round of the Premier League 3-1, before the Blues responded by winning the FA Cup semi-finals, with a clean goal.