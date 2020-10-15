Eintracht Frankfurt will be against in the next home game Werder Bremen (October 31st) play in front of empty stands. The city of Frankfurt prohibited the participation of viewers due to the increasing corona numbers. The SGE bosses should not be happy about this measure.
No fans at the Eintracht home game against Werder. After 6,500 and 8,000 spectators were admitted to the first two SGE games, the city of Frankfurt is now banning the participation of spectators such as image learned.
According to the tabloid, the Eintracht bosses are “angry and frustrated” with the city’s measure. The reason for the anger should be the positive results: so far no fan in the Eintracht Stadium has been infected this season.
“If we had stood here today and limited the groups in the private room to 10 people – but 8,000 people meet at Eintracht – we would have been quartered,” said Frankfurt’s health department head Stefan Majer from the image quoted.
The measure will initially take effect for October and for all sports clubs in Frankfurt. “I tried to make the actors understand that it wasn’t their concept. I already noticed how their adrenaline level went up. They face huge problems. We won’t be able to solve the problems of our sports clubs. But of course they are angry, “says Majer.
