In Walldorf, cats are no longer allowed outside the door – because the city wants to protect the crested lark (IDZRW assembly). © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago & blickwinkel/Imago

To protect the crested lark, which is threatened with extinction, cats in the city of Walldorf (Baden-Württemberg) are no longer allowed outside the door – otherwise there may be a fat fine.

Walldorf – It is widely known that cats do not always necessarily stick to the boundaries of the apartment through front doors or windows – the four-legged friends also like to tiger through the neighborhood or outdoors. In Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, this is no longer so easily possible, at least not in Walldorf-Süd. Because there, the Rhein-Neckar district has imposed a “curfew” for the domestic animals to protect the crested lark, which is threatened with extinction 24RHEIN reports.

bird species lark Duration critically endangered in Western Europe Scientific name Galerida cristata Weight 43 grams

Incidentally, in 2021 there were 16.7 million cats living in Germany. Unfortunately will be back more often Cats also exposed and left behind. Even if the cat actually a gift should be.

Walldorf (Baden): Cats have to stay at home – fines of up to 50,000 euros

In plain language: because the survival of the small bird species is not guaranteed, cats will have to stay at home there in the future. If one escapes, the owner must catch it again, otherwise there is a fine of 500 euros. Even worse: If the cat even kills one of these rare birds, up to 50,000 euros are due. And that’s not uncommon: Because they breed on the ground, they often fall victim to cats. Staying in gardens is also taboo for cats in Walldorf-Süd.

Walldorf (Rhein-Neckar-Kreis): crested lark highly threatened

As the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported that there are now only three breeding pairs left in Walldorf. This is one of the reasons why it would currently depend on the survival of each individual young bird. Of course, there are still unanswered questions when it comes to implementing this project, such as how to find out the owner of a cat running free. According to Walldorf’s mayor Matthias Renschler (FDP), starting this cat “arrest” is still a sensible idea.

Walldorf is in north of Baden-Württemberg The 15,000-inhabitant place is one of the richest cities in Germany Walldorf owes this above all to that software group SAP, which has its headquarters here So there is enough money in Walldorf and it will come with it Carefully spent for the good of the people In Walldorf, for example, since the beginning of the year Use of public transport free of charge

Curfew for cats in Walldorf – danger

Even if cat owners might see it differently. However, to protect the endangered animals, it is advisable to keep your own pets in check. So that the “curfew” may soon come to an end. (mon).