From: Sandra Sporer

Fritz Puppel was on stage with his City bandmates until 2022. The 79-year-old died unexpectedly at the beginning of February, as bandmate Toni Krahl announced. © Jens Krick/IMAGO

Fritz Puppel, co-founder of the band City, has died at the age of 79. City singer Toni Krahl addressed touching words to his bandmate.

Berlin – The city guitarist Fritz Puppel was still on stage at the age of over 75. His death on February 10th, about which bandmate Toni Krahl informed the dpa, was all the more unexpected. Puppel was 79 years old. The thoroughbred musician was already musically active before his time in the city and remained loyal to the band from its founding until its dissolution in 2022. Toni Krahl, singer of the band, thanked the deceased “for your inspiration, your strength, your courage and your music”.

Unexpected death at the age of 79 – Fritz Puppel remained loyal to his band for 50 years

Born shortly after the end of the Second World War, Puppel dedicated himself to music from the very beginning. “Because that was the only way for me to move outside of the predetermined channels in the GDR,” the musician explained his motivations at the time shortly before the turn of the millennium.

Although he initially did an apprenticeship as a toolmaker, in 1963 he founded the band Lunics together with the Puhdys singer Dieter “Machine” Birr. This era ended with the two being drafted into the NVA. 1972 saw the birth of City. There have been some successes in the band's 50-year history. City also reached many international fans like them with their hit “Am Fenster”. daily News reported.

Bandmate Toni Krahl says goodbye: “We bow to a really, really great guy”

Even when their music was initially less popular after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Puppel and his bandmates didn't let themselves get down. They stuck to music and played in smaller clubs and with guest musicians. During this time they also founded the private record company K&P Music. From 1995 things started to look up again. They ended their farewell tour for the band's 50th anniversary in Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena – in front of thousands of fans.

Two years earlier, the band's drummer, Klaus Selmke, had died of cancer. Now another band member, Puppel, is dead. “We are at a loss for words and we are stunned because we are losing our friend and comrade of over five decades,” she quotes daily News Toni Krahl. What is now missing is “another creative mind who enriched all of our lives with his art and his songs and touched millions of people,” Krahl continued.

“In the certainty that his, our music, will endure beyond anything earthly, we bow to a very, very great man,” he honored his bandmate and companion in the report dpa. (sp/dpa)