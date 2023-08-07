Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

“It is the Shield of Dreams.” This is how the cover of the English newspaper “i Sport” came out to describe Arsenal’s joy after defeating Manchester City by penalty kicks in the Charity Shield match, while the Spanish newspapers “Marca”, “AS” and “Mundo Deportivo” wrote that Arteta Guardiola was deprived of achieving a new “six-year” in his career, and despite this, Pep’s history with City in recent years indicates that his loss of the “Charitable Shield” is usually a “strong starting point” for the new season, after which the “bluemon” achieves its football revenge and wins major titles. !

The “philosopher” did not exaggerate when he answered a question about losing this shield 3 times in a row, that it is a normal thing that happens to all champions and does not make much difference to him, especially since he always wins the “Premier League” title, and “City Pep” had lost the championship. Charity Shield »in favor of Leicester City at the start of the 2021-2022 season, with a fatal goal also scored by Nigerian Iheanacho in the 89th minute at the time from a penalty kick, so that the “Guardiola Battalion” responded by retaining the English Premier League title for the second time in a row, after a “fiery” struggle with Liverpool that was ended by “City”. by one point.

And “City Pep” started last season by losing the shield also against the “Reds” with a score of 1-3, which prompted some to question the ability of the “Blue Moon” to retain the league title again, and Erling Haaland was also subjected to criticism and attack by those lurking in the “strong” deal. However, the “City” and “Norwegian missile” exploded with “extraordinary” power, to win together the “historic treble”, which included the “Premier League”, the Federation Cup and the European Champions League, for the first time in the history of the “heavenly”!

Rather, “City Pep” managed to retain the league title for the third time in a row, and he still has the opportunity to achieve the “global quintet” this season, when he faces Seville in the middle of this month in the European Super Cup, and then the Club World Cup next December.

Away from the “philosopher’s era”, Manchester City previously lost the shield at the start of the 2011-2012 season by losing 2-3 to its neighbor “United”, with a “similar scenario” and a fatal goal by the Portuguese Nani in the minute “90 + 4”, but the response of “City He came as a shocker by winning the “Premier League” title at the expense of “Devils” by goal difference after a “crazy struggle”, to be the first coronation in the modern era of “City” under “Abu Dhabi sponsorship”, and the beginning of breaking the “United fork” and the control of “Abu Dhabi City” over the championship. !

The 2014-2015 season remains the only exception to this “heavenly habit”, as the “Blue Moon” lost the Charity Shield to Arsenal 0-3, after which it was eliminated from the fourth round of the FA and League Cups, and the round of 16 in the “Champions League”, while it was satisfied with “ Runners-up » Premier League behind Chelsea by 8 points at the time.