Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City maintained its lead in the English Premier League, one point behind Liverpool, after they tied 2-2 in an exciting and enjoyable summit at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The match came at the level of high expectations, and Kevin De Bruyne advanced with a goal for City after five minutes, as he hit a powerful ball from the edge of the penalty area that changed direction and entered goalkeeper Alison’s goal.

City, who relied on advanced pressing, in the same style as their opponents, the visiting team, could have taken an early lead, but Raheem Sterling wasted one by goalkeeper Alisson from a superb position.

But with fans still excited and feeling Jurgen Klopp’s side in decline, Liverpool showed their strength and Diogo Jota equalized after eight minutes, taking advantage of a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass.

The pace of play was very high, and the momentum shifted to City, who took the lead again with a Gabriel Jesus goal in the 36th minute.

Liverpool removed a corner kick to reach Joao Cancelo on the left side and the Portuguese full-back sent a cross towards Jesus on the right side, and the Brazilian striker touched the ball inside the net of his compatriot Alisson.

This was the first time that Liverpool had fallen behind in the result, having reached the break in the league this season.

But Liverpool did not need long to equalize, as Sadio Mane received a wonderful pass from his colleague Mohamed Salah after 46 seconds of the second half and fired a powerful shot into the goal.

City were shocked by this goal, but Pep Guardiola’s team recovered and regained control of the midfield and was close to winning.

City’s Sterling put the ball into the net in the 63rd minute, after a superb pass from De Bruyne, but the VAR overturned the former Liverpool player’s goal for offside by a narrow margin.

In the 90th minute, substitute Riyad Mahrez hit a free kick that touched the post, and in added time, the Algerian player received an amazing pass from De Bruyne, went straight to the goal and shot a lobing ball just above the goal.

The two teams came out with the same result in the first leg in October at Anfield, and this is the first time that City have scored first without winning a league match this season.

The balance of City, which is nominated to win its fourth title in five seasons, is 74 points from 31 games, one point behind second-placed Liverpool, who fought the same number, and there are seven rounds left in front of each team.