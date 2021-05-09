Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The victory over Manchester City in the “Premier League” is a moral boost for Chelsea, or is it a “bad omen” for him, before the Champions League final, according to previous statistics for two teams from the same country who met in the final scene of the continental championship?

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City in the Premier League brought back unmotivated memories for “Blue” who had previously done the same against Manchester United, and ended up losing the Champions League final later, as he prepared to meet City in the continental final on May 29th.

Chelsea defeated “United” 2-1 on April 26, 2008, a month before the Champions League final, to lose later to the “Red Devils” on penalties.

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in the first leg, then drew with them 2-2 in the 2013-2014 season, before losing 1-4 in the Champions League final after the extension.

Valencia paid the same price when they beat Real Madrid 3-2 and drew 2-2 in the 1999-2000 season. However, “the Merengue” beat “the bats” in the Champions’ final 3 – zero later that season.

Dortmund imposed a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on May 4, 2013, and in the same month, “Bavarian” won it in the Champions League final, and won the league title that year.

Milan broke the rule when it beat Juventus 2-1 in March 2003, also succeeding in capturing the “old lady” in the final of the champions with a penalty shootout.