London (dpa)

The Portuguese government announced that fans who intend to travel from England to Portugal, to attend the Champions League final, between Chelsea and Manchester City, have been informed of the need to return to England on the same day of travel to Portugal.

The Portuguese government also made it clear that the masses should be subject to the “bubble” system, as their arrival and travel will be via charter flights, and they will undergo tests for the new Corona virus on the sidelines of attending the final match of the Champions League, according to the British news agency “BA Media”.

It was decided to transfer the final of the Champions League from Istanbul to Porto, after the British government included Turkey in the “red list” of countries to which travel is prohibited due to the emerging Corona virus pandemic, except for extremely complex circumstances.