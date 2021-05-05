Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Manchester City fans are expecting to face Chelsea tomorrow, Saturday, in the 35th round of the Premier League, which is the match that City will be crowned with the shield 3 rounds before the end of the competition, which is a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final and the road to the “Skywalker” to achieve the “historic triple” from the gate “The blues.” Manchester City will meet Chelsea on Saturday in the 35th round of the English Football League, a match City is preparing to win on coronation night and which represents a strong rehearsal for the Champions League final on May 29. And Chelsea has turned into a main gateway for City to fulfill the dream of the “historic triple” after winning the League Cup, while the “Blues” will be the gateway to crowning the “Premier League”, which is the second tournament this season, before the two teams meet in the “Champions League” final, which Al Samawi seeks to win. For the first time in its history. And Chelsea hit a date with Manchester City in a pure English Champions League final, which will be held at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29, after the “Blue” ousted Real Madrid, which has the largest number of coronations in the history of the tournament. Chelsea will participate in the final for the third time after Manchester United crowned the title by beating the “Blues” by penalty shootout in the 2008 final, which took place in the Russian capital, Moscow, and previously won the 2012 title. It is the second time in three seasons that two English teams climbed to the final match of the Champions League. Europe, where Tottenham and Liverpool met in the 2019 final. Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who led City to the “Champions League” final, and Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea’s player, meet face to face in the final scene of the most expensive competition in Europe, to be an Arab confrontation between two big stars.