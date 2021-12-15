If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere, It’s up to you… New York New York! Who knows if last Saturday between Yankee Stadium – the home stadium – and Providence Park in Portland, Oregon – the arena of the MLS final – someone will have remembered Liza Minnelli at the time of the party. “If I Can Make It There, I’ll Make It Anywhere”, New York New York! sang the star of Palermo origin. Just 6 years after joining MLS, the US top flight, New York City FC managed to win their first title. And this in their worst regular season year …