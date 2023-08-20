City | A small restaurant world pops up in Dallapénpuisto on Sundays – HS went to see what kind of food you can get there

Food vendors gather in Dallapénpuisto on summer Sundays in connection with the popular flea market event. HS presents the range of stalls.

Aleksis Kiven street The flea market is an event familiar to many Helsinki residents, which spreads to Dallapénpuisto in Vallila on summer Sundays. The event does not have an official organizer, but each seller who comes to the place practically holds his own little flea market.

Over the years, the event has become an institution that brings hundreds of people to the park in good condition. The phenomenon is also joined by food vendors who arrive to feed the hungry flea crowd at moderately affordable prices.

HS interviewed three stall holders on Sunday, August 20.

Bunmee Kaewkanta works in a lunch restaurant on weekdays.

Bunmee Kaewkanta at the counter of a Thai food stall. He puts spring rolls to fry in the deep fryer and serves portions to the customers. Kaewkanta hardly has time to talk because of her cooking, but the husband Roope says that Sunday is always preceded by about two days of preparations.

“The wife has been doing pop-up restaurant business for almost ten years. We have been going here for four to five years now. This summer, there are more sellers than ever,” says Roope.

The influence of the part of the city can be clearly seen in the sales of certain foods. This summer, vegan options have been added to the Thai stall, because they were asked for so often.

“Chili possu doesn’t sell here at all, but it runs out first in Hämeentie,” says Roope.

On Hämeentie, the couple has kept their stall, for example, on restaurant days. The operation of the Thai food stall ends in September–October when the flea market also quiets down.

The dish requested by Kaewkanta’s friend is pad thai with egg. There is also one spring roll included.

Kaewkantan a friend comes to pick up a portion of pad thai with egg and one spring roll. She sits down at the table to eat with other women who are active in the same church.

The portions cost six euros. According to Roope, it is the price at which food moves.

“These aren’t huge, but that’s hardly what we’re looking for here,” he reflects.

Although there are more food vendors than ever, flea market activity is quieter than before the corona era, according to Roope.

“That slope was also full of pickpockets back then,” he says and points to a small spot behind him, where you can’t see any sellers.

Salaf Satam is a chef by profession. Manakish is cut into bite-sized pieces with a pizza cutter.

Salaf Port bakes Syrian manakish bread at his stall. He says that the sales have not been very high yet, because people are not familiar with the food. He is in Dallapénpuisto for the third time this summer.

A young man orders zatar manakish from a kiosk, which he says he ate before when he was in Germany. The thin riesa-like bread is baked, folded a few times and served warm.

Between the zatar manakish comes a zatar spice mix with sesame seeds and sour sumac. Satam also gives each customer one pretzel with the portion.

One manakish costs five euros and you can get three for ten euros. In addition to manakish, there is also tea.

The zatar spice mixture is spread on the bread during baking.

in Dallapénpuisto on Sunday there were also two other Thai food stalls, selling berries and mushrooms and a stall serving Middle Eastern food such as falafel. The seller of the stall refuses to be interviewed, but offers one falafel to taste.

Päivi Peltola has decided to offer what others do not. The selection of the kiosk almost evokes nostalgia, as the offer includes mocha pieces, ear buds, berry pie, candies, oat rolls, carrot cake and, of course, coffee.

The offer is extremely traditional on a Finnish scale, but in Dallapénpuisto it stands out.

“We have considered that we do not have the same things as everyone else.”

Ilkka and Päivi Peltola have been in Dallapénpuisto a few times this summer holding a stall.

Arable land is holding a stall in Dallapénpuisto for the first summer.

“People come here early and leave around six o’clock. I was surprised that this area seems to spread even to the pedestrian streets. It feels like this just keeps growing and growing and growing.”

The number of customers varies, but it is busiest at noon. The weather is the biggest determining factor.

“If the weather is good, there are a lot of people in traffic. When it rains, sales are weaker,” says Peltola.

The prices are affordable compared to the cafes in the area, as no product costs more than three euros. Peltola has a catering business, so a pop-up cafe is a natural extension of it.

“We are here as private individuals. These products are just as good, the taste doesn’t change at all”, he says and laughs.