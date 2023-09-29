London (AFP)

Liverpool presents its credentials to win the English Premier League title, in a difficult test against Tottenham on Saturday, as the Reds aim to remain in the circle of Manchester City, the defending champion, and the leader with a “full mark”, within the seventh stage competitions.

On the other hand, after achieving the “full mark” with 18 points from 6 matches, “City” stands on the threshold of achieving a new club record, if it is able to extend its series of victories to 7 in a row against Wolverhampton, who have been suffering since the beginning of the season.

While Liverpool trails in second place, two points behind City, Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Aston Villa are catching up with a total difference of no more than 6 points.

In recent years, the Reds entered into a fierce competition for the league title with City, but they declined last season, finishing in fifth place, which opened the door to making radical changes in the midfield during the summer transfer period.

Signings with new players resulted in German coach Jurgen Klopp’s team achieving 7 consecutive victories in all competitions, and the Hungarian newcomer Dominik Soboszlai, among four new midfielders, quickly imposed himself and scored a wonderful goal in beating Leicester City 3-1 in the League Cup. .

“From the first minute of training, it was very impressive,” Klopp said about the 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder’s adaptation after his move from German Leipzig, in a deal worth $73 million.

He added: “A player who is naturally very confident in himself, and this helps him as he works hard, and this is what we see.”

But first, Klopp’s players must inflict Tottenham’s first defeat under the supervision of their new Australian coach, Ange Postecoglou, 58, to keep the flame burning.

The Australian ignored the departure of the team’s top scorer, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich this summer, and worked to change the mood of the north London giants, as his team is only two points behind Liverpool, knowing that it returned with an important draw away from home against Arsenal 2-2 last weekend.

In turn, Brighton was not affected by the loss of many of its stars, most notably Argentine Alexis McAllister and Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, as it occupies third place with 5 wins from the first six matches, including wins over Manchester United and Newcastle by the same score 3-1.

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi’s team faces a new challenge, which is to enter the top four places, but first it must emerge victorious from its match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

On the other hand, the identity of Aston Villa has changed since Spanish coach Unai Emery took over the technical duties a year ago, and after achieving remarkable results last season, it began the current season by winning four matches compared to two defeats, to occupy sixth place with 12 points.

However, both clubs face the challenge of maintaining a high pace in the Premier League in addition to the demands of competition in Europe, especially since Brighton and Aston Villa bid farewell to the League Cup in the middle of the week, but in the long run this may be a reward for the two teams due to their programs not being crowded. With matches.

In the battle for the bottom, the bottom three are occupied by the three teams that were promoted to the Premier League just a few months ago, exposing the growing gap between the top two tiers of English football.

Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United each earned just one point, while the latter, bottom of the table, suffered their heaviest league defeat ever against Newcastle 0-8 last weekend.

The struggles of Everton, Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, which occupy 15th, 16th and 17th places respectively, prevented the rising clubs from falling further behind in the standings, but it seems that Everton, which has 4 points in its possession, has begun to regain its balance after two successive wins over Brentford 3-1 in the league and Aston Villa 2-1. In the League Cup.

If Everton wins again when it welcomes Luton to Goodison Park on Saturday, this will exacerbate the plight of the visiting team, which has returned to the Premier League for the first time in 31 years.