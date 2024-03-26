The Italian team Untold Games has published new materials for its City 20interesting hybrid between survival and urban simulation with a post-apocalyptic setting, which shows itself today with a new trailer from GDC 2024 and some new images.
The systems behind City 20 are very interesting: the game is defined as a “simulation parametric“, as it uses mathematical models to stage what life could be like in a post-apocalyptic city like this one.
The new GDC 2024 trailer shows something of how the various systems used intersect to create a peculiar survival simulation.
This core complexity should give rise to original gameplay that always delivers different situations from game to game, making it somewhat unpredictable even compared to other titles of the genre.
A parametric simulation
The setting and general atmosphere derive from the post-apocalyptic visions seen in The Road or Stalker, with a rather contemporary-looking city now largely uninhabited and in ruins.
Society has been devastated by a disaster originated by humans themselves, and in this situation we find ourselves having to survive by looking for the resources to get by and taking care of a minimum of social interconnections within the destroyed city.
The basic characteristics of City 20 are the emergent narrative, which derives from the encounter with other characters and branches dynamically based on the choices, a rather accurate dystopian life simulation and a particular cut given to the graphics, which mixes realistic elements to other surreal ones.
Everything is placed within a reactive sandbox, capable of modifying itself and responding based on the choices made by the player in a credible manner, also based on mathematical models. It's scheduled to release on PC this summer in Early Access, with more information to come.
In the meantime, you can learn more about this title by reading our review of City 20.
#City #trailer #images #postapocalyptic #urban #survival #simulation
Leave a Reply