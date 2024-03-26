The Italian team Untold Games has published new materials for its City 20interesting hybrid between survival and urban simulation with a post-apocalyptic setting, which shows itself today with a new trailer from GDC 2024 and some new images.

The systems behind City 20 are very interesting: the game is defined as a “simulation parametric“, as it uses mathematical models to stage what life could be like in a post-apocalyptic city like this one.

The new GDC 2024 trailer shows something of how the various systems used intersect to create a peculiar survival simulation.

This core complexity should give rise to original gameplay that always delivers different situations from game to game, making it somewhat unpredictable even compared to other titles of the genre.