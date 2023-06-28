“There is an absolute need to strengthen communication and information addressed in general to all Italian citizens and citizens, in particular to the most fragile population, such as the elderly, so that access to vaccine prevention is increased and the and consolidate the idea that the vaccine is of help above all to people with frailty, who have a chronic pathology, a morbidity or a comorbidity, to protect themselves from the impact of other pathologies that can add to theirs”. So Annalisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, speaking today in Rome at the conference “Frames – Focusing on Herpes Zoster. New prevention perspectives in cancer patients” promoted by Gsk.

The indispensable role in ensuring correct information on the benefits of the vaccine, in relation to the pathology of the patients, according to Mandorino, is played “both by the general practitioner and by the specialists who care for people with pathologies, especially with previous pathologies. As Cittadinanzattiva – he recalls – we have worked in recent years to build a stronger alliance between general practitioners, specialists, oncologists, citizens and patients, precisely because it is from the synergy between these figures, and from the level of proximity dialogue, that can be established between them, that vaccination coverage can be increased and therefore the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, both for individuals and for the community”.

However, it is not only a matter of more information, but also of accessibility to prevention, which differs according to the region of the country where the patient resides. “It is necessary – concludes Mandorino – to create virtuous circuits to allow patients to get vaccinated, therefore facilitating everything that is the organizational aspect of the vaccine, for example, distributing, increasing and increasing the places where vaccination for adults can be administered” .