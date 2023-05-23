Genoa – School canteens in Liguria cost 96 euros per child per month, 14 euros more than the national average of 82 euros. This was revealed by the sixth survey on the rates of school canteens for children and primary school pupils in Italy elaborated by ‘Cittadinanzattiva’. Amounts to 96.60 euros the average expenditure that a Ligurian family supports for the school canteen in the current year, compared to the national average of 82 euros (+2% compared to 2020/21).

The Region on average more expensive is the Basilicata (109 euros per month) while the cheapest one is Sardinia (58 euros in kindergartens and 62 euros for primary schools). According to ‘Cittadinanzattiva’ in Liguria it ranges from 4.50 euros per meal in the schools of La Spezia and Genoa, with a monthly expense of 90 euros to 5.50 euros in Savona, an expense of 110 euros per month; in the middle the cost in Imperia, 4.89 euros for a monthly expense of 96 euros.