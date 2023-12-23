Cittadella – You'll have to roll up your sleeves. Without the suspended Salvatore Esposito and Zurkowski and the injured Amian, of course. Luca D'Angelo must reinvent himself at Spezia. Since he chose to accept the challenge of reviving the Ligurian club he has never had a full team, on the contrary. And the same will be in Cittadella. On the pitch of the best team in the championship, the eagle coach will have to give up strategic players in pursuit of new solutions.

Spezia: the official lineups

Much of Cittadella – Spezia will be played out on this axis. The second lines will have to demonstrate that they are equal to the starters. Especially in the middle of the field, where only Bandinelli, Cassata and the young Corradini are available. So much so that D'Angelo was forced to change formation.

Instead of the 4-3-2-1 seen in the last four matchdays, the eagles take the field with a 3-4-2-1. Kouda and Verde, although called up, are injured and go to the bench. Which is why Luca Moro, so far unused, starts from the first minute alongside Francesco Pio Esposito. Behind them, on the frontcourt, the great ex Mirko Antonucci. Tombolato's spotlight will be on him, still looking for his first league goal. Bandinelli and Cassata, by force of circumstances, are instead the midfielders. Elijah moves to the left and the young Pietra to the right. The defense in front of Zoet, which was not seen lined up with a three under Alvini's management, is made up of Bertola, Hristov and Nikolaou.

On the other side, Gorini responds with the classic 4-3-1-2. Everything revolves around the imagination of 10, Claudio Cassano. He will be the one to inspire the scoring streak of the two attackers Pandolfi and Mastrantonio. Vita, Branca and Carriero make up the dam in front of the defense. A four-man unit with Pavan and Negro as central players, Carissoni on the right and Giraudo on the left. Kastrati is in goal.