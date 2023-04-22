Citadel – Vogliacco returns to central defence, Criscito goes up to midfield on the left-handed out with Sabelli who is diverted to the right. And then Frendrup from the first minute as a midfielder alongside Badelj and Strootman. These are the most important changes in the eleven chosen by Alberto Gilardino to face the Cittadella from the first minute. Up front, in the 3-5-2 formation, by now the trademark of the rossoblù coach, the duo Coda Gudmundsson was very confirmed.

Follow the match report here with real-time updates

He takes the field with the 4-3-1-2, however, the Citadel. Edoardo Gorini relies on his offensive joker, Antonucci, who already scored in the first leg. Kastrati is in goal, another protagonist of the Ferraris match.

The official formations:

CITADEL (4-3-1-2): Kastrati; Salvi, Perticone, Frare, Giraudo; Vita, Carriero, Branca; Crusade; Antonucci, Ambrosino

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Criscito; Gudmundsson, Coda