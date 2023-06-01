“You saved me”, the entrepreneur Giorgio Venezian donates 40 thousand euros to the hospital

A check for 40,000 euros as a thank you to the hospital that treated him. No, it’s not the plot of a movie. It really happened. The businessman Giorgio Venezian he thanked the doctors and the facility that took care of him with a donation for general surgery operating theaters that will be used to buy 3D equipment.

“I hope my gesture is an example for those who in turn want to donate to the public health to improve its equipment and technological endowment,” he said Venetianan important entrepreneur from the North East. The machinery purchased thanks to the generous donation “allows us to have a first, but important valorisation of the data by providing us surgeons with an additional fundamental tool to direct our surgical choices directly in the field”, they say from the hospital of Padua.

“We are very grateful to Mr Venetian and to all those who support our health machine”, said the Director General of the facility, Paul Fortuna.

“Just as our healthcare is for everyone, so it is for everyone, that is, a collective heritage to take care of. And it is nice to see how a happy hospital experience translates into concrete help, of which the beneficiaries will be other people who, in their life journey, will find themselves sick, therefore patients”.

