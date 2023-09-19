In the postponement of the fifth day of Serie B, the Blucerchiati suffer their third defeat out of three at home: La Gumina deceives, but Gorini’s team makes a comeback in the second half

Michele Antonelli

Branca’s masterpiece goal overturns Samp and ends Monday night, giving Cittadella three golden points. At Marassi, the captain’s left-footed volley resolves a messy match and brings the Venetians to seventh place in the standings, with 8 points. After five games, it gets harder and harder for Pirlo, overwhelmed together with the team by the boos of the public: the Blucerchiati are fifth from last, still stuck at 2 points.

the gumina deceives — Samp, looking for the first three points at home, started slowly and loosened up as the minutes passed. A few too many defensive frivolities risk complicating Pirlo’s plans, who breathes a couple of sighs of relief over Pittarello’s conclusions. Then, to resolve a complicated first half, it is La Gumina’s killer instinct. The Sampdoria number 20 found his second goal in the league close to half-time: masterful stop in the area following a cross from Verre, a right-footed turn and it was 1-0. The frame to save comes during the celebration, with the attacker sending a virtual hug to his Ferrari teammate – who has just had knee surgery – showing his shirt. See also Video | Ghini: "Ferrari in the name of Pico della Mirandola?"

Branca decides — In the second half, Cittadella entered with the right desire and grabbed an equalizer at the first opportunity. Carissoni’s cross, as soon as he enters, finds Magrassi in the area, precise in the deflection from two steps which makes it 1-1. Gorini’s team raises their center of gravity and comes close to taking the lead with Pavan’s volley, caught from a corner: a super response from Stankovic. A matter of time, because Cittadella overturns it midway through the second half with Captain Branca’s masterpiece, who petrifies Marassi with a left-footed volley from the edge. The Sampdoria’s reaction came with a great play from Pedrola, who hit the post with a nice right-footed shot from distance with 20′ remaining. Samp advances with some flashes from the newly introduced Stojanovic and a lot of heart in the final minutes, but it’s not enough. It ends 1-2: only Gorini celebrates and Samp suffers their third defeat in three home games, amidst boos from the fans. For Pirlo, the moment is dark. See also Abraham doubles up and a fan sneaks into the celebrating players