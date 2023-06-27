Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 17:09

São Paulo, 26th – Citrus producers in São Paulo have until July 15th to inform the result of inspections on cancer and greening in orange groves held between January 1st and June 30th of this year. According to the Agricultural Coordination (CDA) of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply (SAA), the documentation can be informed in the computerized system of Animal and Vegetal Defense Management (Gedave).

According to the Department of Sanitary Defense and Plant Inspection, in addition to the number of plants in the plot and the number of plants eradicated, especially due to the occurrence of citrus canker and HLB (greening), growers must also inform the number of plants with symptoms of citrus canker or HLB not eradicated.

“This last information was not included in the previous reports, but the inclusion was necessary due to the change in legislation, since, with the publication of Ordinance MAPA nº 317, of May 21, 2021, it is not mandatory to eradicate plants with symptoms of HLB in orchards aged nine years or more, as long as the vector insect, the psyllid, is managed (diaphorina citri)”, explained in a note the agronomist Alexandre Paloschi, director of the institution.

Citrus canker is caused by the bacteria Xanthomonas citri pv. citriwhich attacks all varieties and species of citrus.

In addition to causing lesions on leaves, fruits and branches, when in high incidence it can cause defoliation and fruit drop. Since 2017, the State of São Paulo has been recognized as an area under the Risk Mitigation System (SMR) for citrus canker.

As for the HLB (greening), the disease is caused by the bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter spp. and disseminated by the psyllid (diaphorina citri).























