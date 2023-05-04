Just a few weeks ago, Mikel López Iturriaga, head honcho of El Comidista, railed against panna cotta without any qualms: “It has neither the flavor of flan nor the charm of its texture. It’s like a bland flan for children, more curdled and pasty, ”he said, among other insults that I will not reproduce here out of respect for those of us who do like this Italian dessert. And here I am, with my citrus panna cotta, contradicting him. How insolent is youth, some will say.

Simplicity -especially with regard to preparation- is what exalts this dessert for me. As Ana Vega ‘Biscayenne’ well explained in this recipe, panna cotta means “cooked cream” and its name comes from Italian Piedmont. The usual thing is to prepare it with vanilla but the cream has the great quality of infusing itself wonderfully with almost any aromatic ingredient: in this case it is the lemon and orange zest that gives it the flavor.

To accompany we have some segments of grapefruit, lime and orange that we let rest with the juice of all the citrus fruits that we use -here nothing is thrown away- and a little sugar. We have not included the grapefruit and lime peels but you can take advantage of them to flavor any preparation or drink, or to make a jam.

Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : very little Ingredients For 4 individual panna cottas 200 ml of whipping cream

40ml milk

50g of sugar

4 g unflavored powdered gelatin (or half a sheet)

20 ml of cold water

1 lemon

1 lime

1 orange

1 pink grapefruit

1. Put the cream, milk and 40 g of sugar in a saucepan. Add the lemon and orange zest. Heat over medium heat, stirring from time to time so that it does not stick. Turn off and remove from heat as soon as it comes to a boil. Let stand for 10 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, hydrate the gelatin in cold water (you can follow the proportion of gelatin and water indicated by the manufacturer). Pour the cream once it has rested. 3. Strain the mixture and divide into individual molds or cups. Put in the fridge to harden for at least four hours before eating. 4. Peel the orange, lime and grapefruit, remove all the segments and place in a deep plate. On a bowl, squeeze the skins of the three fruits. Mix with the lemon juice and the remaining sugar (approximately one level tablespoon). Pour the sweetened juice over the fruit. Let rest in the fridge until serving the panna cotta. 5. Unmold the panna cotta on a dessert plate with the help of a fine, moistened knife. Place the fruit wedges around. Optionally, reduce the fruit juice in a saucepan until it thickens slightly and pour a little on top. Finish with fresh mint leaves.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista.