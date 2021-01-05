The new year is going to be very exciting for the auto sector of the country. This year, many companies are ready to debut in the country. France’s leading automaker PSA Groupe is going to enter the Indian market once again. This time the company is going to launch its new brand Citroen in the market here. According to the information received, the company introduced its new car C5 Aircross SUV on February 1.

Although the company was preparing to launch this car in the market only last year, due to the Corona epidemic, the company had pushed its plans forward. According to media reports, Citroen has now confirmed that it will launch its new SUV C5 Aircross first in the market. It is believed that it will officially launch for sale in March.

Let us know that the C5 Aircross has been prepared by the company on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform. Which is also used by some more foreign brands such as Peugeot and DS Automobile. The SUV measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height. The company has been given 230 mm ground clearance in this SUV.

You will get these special features: It is believed that the company has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, it has features like panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, hands free tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control.

This engine option will be found: The Citroen C5 can be given a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Which generates power of 180 PS and torque of 400 Nm. It can be given a 6-speed manual transmission and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. However, no official information has been given about what transmission gearbox will be given in the model offered in the Indian market.

What will be the price: However, it is difficult to say anything about the price of the Citroen C5 before the launch. But experts believe that the company can launch this SUV between 25 lakh and 30 lakh rupees. After coming into the market, this SUV can take on the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.