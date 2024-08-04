Citroën’s performance continues to improve on the Italian market. According to the elaboration of Dataforce, in the first seven months of 2024 the Double Chevreon reached a market share of 4.4%, with an increase of 0.7 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year. Volumes also increased, with a +28%. This result is further supported by the data of July 2024, where Citroën saw an exceptional increase of 88% in private car contracts compared to July 2023.

The success of Citroen C3

The Citroën C3 has been driving sales in the past month, and continues to enjoy enormous success. In the first seven months of 2024, the C3 confirmed itself as the third best-selling car in Italy and the second in the B segment. This iconic model continues to demonstrate its popularity once again. Added to this is the push of the new generation, with 38% of customers opting for the electric version, thanks also to a price of less than 24,000 euros and an urban range of up to 440 km.

The other models

The Citroën C4 also showed a positive trend, with a 3.7% increase in segment share compared to July 2023. This model continues to attract an increasing number of customers thanks to its distinctive design and advanced technological features. In addition, the Citroën AMI confirms its leadership among electric minicars in 2024, with a 43% market share in its segment. This vehicle represents an ideal solution for urban mobility, combining practicality and eco-sustainability, and consolidating its position as a reference among Italian consumers.

Good results also among commercial vehicles

In the commercial vehicle sector, Citroën achieved a 7% market share in July, placing it in fifth place in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) ranking. This result underlines the reliability and versatility of Citroën commercial vehicles, capable of effectively responding to the professional needs of customers.